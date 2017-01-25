Hope for Wildlife will need to replace several enclosures and after messy weather overnight damaged fences for porcupines and whitetail deer at the Eastern Shore animal sanctuary, along with a flight cage meant for birds.
"It was a wild night in Seaforth," said Hope Swinimer, operator of Hope for Wildlife. "The winds were really high and the rain was just pounding down. I was pretty worried because everything was moving."
Swinimer said none of the animals were harmed.
Rebuilding before spring
"The good news is it's the middle of winter and it's a mild winter so we will have a chance to rebuild before the babies start pouring in," she said.
"Our first babies arrive in May, so we've got a bit of time to fundraise and try to get enough money to put this all back together before spring."
She said the flight care in particular is a concern since the wildlife refuge has more than a dozen birds of prey waiting to move into it.
Stronger enclosures needed
"Tomorrow the red-tail hawk was slated to go in that. I guess that's not going to happen. We're going to have to put it on hold for a bit longer," Swinimer said.
Swinimer said she wants the enclosures replaced with something "that will stand the test of time."
"When we built this about 11 year ago it cost about $30,000 and that was with the generous support of Eastern Fence, so I'm sure they'll probably help us again this year," she said.
"For the materials and stuff I think I would rather go with steel than the wood because it will last longer, so I'm thinking it will be close to another $30,000 or more."