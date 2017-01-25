Hope for Wildlife will need to replace several enclosures and after messy weather overnight damaged fences for porcupines and whitetail deer at the Eastern Shore animal sanctuary, along with a flight cage meant for birds.

Hope for Wildlife has more than a dozen birds of prey waiting to use a flight cage that was damaged overnight. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

"It was a wild night in Seaforth," said Hope Swinimer, operator of Hope for Wildlife. "The winds were really high and the rain was just pounding down. I was pretty worried because everything was moving."

Swinimer​ said none of the animals were harmed.

Rebuilding before spring

"The good news is it's the middle of winter and it's a mild winter so we will have a chance to rebuild before the babies start pouring in," she said.

"Our first babies arrive in May, so we've got a bit of time to fundraise and try to get enough money to put this all back together before spring."

Hope Swinimer​ said she had a feeling messy weather overnight would cause damage to the wildlife sanctuary. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

She said the flight care in particular is a concern since the wildlife refuge has more than a dozen birds of prey waiting to move into it.

Stronger enclosures needed

"Tomorrow the red-tail hawk was slated to go in that. I guess that's not going to happen. We're going to have to put it on hold for a bit longer," Swinimer​ said.

Swinimer​ said she wants the enclosures replaced with something "that will stand the test of time."

The whitetail deer enclosure was knocked over. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

"When we built this about 11 year ago it cost about $30,000 and that was with the generous support of Eastern Fence, so I'm sure they'll probably help us again this year," she said.

"For the materials and stuff I think I would rather go with steel than the wood because it will last longer, so I'm thinking it will be close to another $30,000 or more."