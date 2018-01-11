No charges will be laid against a 77-year-old nursing home resident after she was allegedly involved in the death of an 86-year-old woman living at the same facility, said Halifax Regional Police.

The two women were involved in some sort of altercation on June 7 of last year at the Oakwood Terrace nursing home in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police have not said exactly what happened between the two women. But the 86-year-old was injured and, on Sept 3, 2017, she died from complications from that injury, according to the medical examiner's office. The nature of the woman's injures hasn't been released.

The medical examiner's office performed an autopsy on the 86-year-old and ruled her death a homicide.

Halifax police investigated and, in consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, determined that charges will not be laid against the 77-year-old because she has a cognitive impairment and can't be held criminally responsible.

Police have closed the case.