Funeral arrangements have been made for 22-year-old Josiah Kaelin Sparks, the homicide victim whose body was discovered on Thursday evening in the community of Lake Loon on the outskirts of Dartmouth, N.S.

Police have not released any details about how he died.

An obituary describes Sparks as a well-respected young man from Cherry Brook who had a passion for cooking and was involved in Cherry Brook United Baptist Church.

At the age of 12, he joined the Baptist Youth Fellowship, served as assistant treasurer in the organization, and also helped out as church usher.

Some problems with the law

Sparks also had brushes with the law.

Court records show he was supposed to go on trail Oct. 11 on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer. He also had a previous conviction for assault, for which he received a conditional discharge.

Sparks's body was found Thursday on Cherry Brook Road around 8 p.m. People in the area said they didn't hear or see anything unusual leading up to the discovery.

Jonathan MacIntosh, who lives across the street from where the man was found, said he saw a car pull up and leave just before police arrived Thursday night.

Funeral Wednesday

The death is still under investigation and so far no one has been arrested.

The obituary said Sparks will be missed by a large circle of family and friends.

A funeral service celebrating his life will go ahead on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Cherry Brook United Baptist Church. Rev. Wayne Desmond will officiate.

Sparks will be buried in Cherry Brook Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cherry Brook United Baptist Church.