Man arrested in Deborah Yorke homicide investigation

Halifax Regional Police have charged 23-year-old Brandon Jake Hollohan of Dartmouth with second-degree murder in the death of Deborah Yorke. She was found dead in a Dartmouth apartment building early Sunday morning.

Police said Hollohan knew the victim and was known to police, but would not elaborate on the pair's relationship.

Halifax police Supt. Jim Perrin said it doesn't look like there was any premeditation involved in Yorke's death.

Deborah Irene Yorke, 62, was found dead in a Dartmouth apartment on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018. (Eagles Funeral Home)

Hollohan has been remanded for the weekend and should appear in court on Monday morning, Perrin said.

Hollohan has been charged by Halifax police officers in the past. He is scheduled to appear in court in March on robbery and drug possession charges.

Yorke 62, was found dead in an apartment at 3 Farthington Place, where she lived in a unit on the top floor.

Police have remained at the scene for several days collecting evidence in the case.

'A good community'

Yorke was the second recent homicide victim in the neighbourhood. Derek Miles was found dead in an apartment just two blocks away on Pinecrest Drive two days earlier.

Police now say Yorke's death is not connected to the Miles homicide. No one has been arrested in connection with Miles's death.

Halifax police Supt. Jim Perrin addresses reporters during a news conference about the arrest of Brandon Jake Hollohan in the death of Deborah Yorke. (Blair Rhodes/CBC)

The two homicides have been hard on the community, according to the municipal councillor for the area, Tony Mancini.

"Dartmouth North gets a bad rap, it really does. It's a good community with good people who really care and these two homicides have really impacted Dartmouth North dramatically," he said.

"To have police respond so quickly has been fantastic. There's still a lot of healing that has to take place and we look forward to hopefully a quick response for the second homicide."

