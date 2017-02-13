A program that aims to match homeless youth with host families in southwestern Nova Scotia is struggling to find people who are willing to take the teenagers into their homes.

Adam Dolliver, executive director of SHYFT Youth Services in Yarmouth, volunteered his time to develop and run a program that matches teens, aged 16 to 18, with host families.

A few people have expressed interested in participating in the Host Family Program since it launched in 2015, but Dolliver said it was determined they were not a good fit for the program.

'More than just a roof over their head'

"Our youth are experiencing various levels of trauma and crisis, so the host family has to be more than just a roof over their head," said Dolliver, whose non-profit organization runs a temporary home for youth in the community.

Dolliver told the CBC's Information Morning that the stigma is the major hurdle preventing people in the community from inviting homeless youth into their homes.

They worry about the teenager "vandalizing their home, or stealing their property, or maybe even committing physical harm to them," he said.

Originally opened in 2011, SHYFT's 7-bedroom house is currently at capacity, and there is a waiting list for services. (Leslie Robinson)

Liability waiver required

Dolliver said the main sticking point in getting host families on board is a lack of compensation if their homes are damaged.

"We're not in a position that we could guarantee or reimburse for damages," he said.

As a result, host families must sign a liability waiver, accepting responsibility for any additional costs they might incur.

Need a 'safe place'

Dolliver said the youth looking for a place to stay don't have overt behavioural issues; they "just need a safe place to be."

He said the program hopes to ease the concern of potential hosts by carefully matching youth with a family interested in helping.

"We're not just randomly going to throw people together," said Dolliver.

Nova Scotia's income assistance program helps cover the cost of having another person in the house for host families. As well, SHYFT Youth Services provides emotional support for both the teenager and the host family.