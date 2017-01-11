There's an old saying that criminals always return to the scene of a crime, a saying that holds true for two alleged thieves in Halifax — who broke into the same home twice in one night.

A pair of men forced their way into a home on the 5000-block of Harvey Street in Halifax around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, according to the Halifax Regional Police.

The men got into the residence and stole several personal items. Police were called and started their investigation, after returning to the station police were called to the same home at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The people living there said the suspects had returned and forced their way inside again.

Man jumps out two storey window

This time police were able to arrest two men. One was a 19-year-old man who tried to run away by jumping out of a second-storey window, he wasn't hurt. A 22-year-old man was also arrested at the scene.

Police belive the men returned to the house because they didn't find what they were looking for the first time around. Officers wouldn't say what they suspect the pair was after.

Both men are expected to appear in Halifax provincial court this morning. The police investigation is continuing.