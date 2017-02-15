Police are searching for three men who broke into a home in Colchester County Tuesday night and forced the owner to hand over his prescription fentanyl and morphine.

The home invasion happened around 10 p.m. on a street off Pictou Road in the community of Valley, near Truro, according to RCMP.

The 60-year-old man who owns the home wasn't injured, and police said the men who broke in didn't have any weapons.

The three men stole fentanyl, morphine, cash and a cellphone, and then left in an unidentified vehicle.

Police couldn't say if the homeowner was targeted because the drugs were in the home. But RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said people who have prescription opioids they are not using should return the medication to their pharmacy.

She also suggests people taking opioids ensure their houses are locked at all times for their own safety.

No suspects have been identified and police are asking the public to report any information they might have about the crime.