An annual update on the inquiry into the Nova Scotia Home for Coloured Children says the work will take longer than expected and has asked for its mandate to be extended by one year to March 2019.

The government is required to report annually what it has done to advance the restorative inquiry. The update released Friday relates to the progress of Phase 2, which more deeply examines the central issues identified during Phase 1. Those include:

Responses to institutionalized abuse.

Experiences of children and youth in the care of the province.

Historic and ongoing impacts of systemic racism on African-Nova Scotians.

Phase 3, the planning and action phase, is expected to be underway by spring.

The home opened in Dartmouth in 1921. Residents of the orphanage suffered physical, psychological and sexual abuse by staff over a 50-year period, until the 1980s.

The provincial government announced the inquiry in June 2015, after issuing a formal apology to former residents of the home. It was originally expected to last between October 2015 and March 2018, at a cost of $5 million.

Despite the one-year extension request, the inquiry said its budget will stay the same.

The first phase of the inquiry involved talking separately with groups such as former residents, child welfare agencies and government departments.

"In this [second] phase, we are working to strengthen these relationships as we deepen our learning and understanding together," the report states.

The inquiry plans to hold several meetings to start to bring those groups together. As well, the inquiry will continue researching in the home's historical archives.

Previously, some former residents of the orphanage said they want nothing to do with the restorative justice inquiry.

The third and final phase of planning and action is the phase that the restorative inquiry council said will take longer than expected.

The co-chairs of the council leading the restorative inquiry are Tony Smith, a former resident, and Pamela Williams, chief judge of the provincial and family courts.

Separately from the inquiry, former residents launched class-action lawsuits against the home and the provincial government, which eventually ended in settlements totalling $34 million.

