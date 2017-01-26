A Cape Breton native living in Alberta has sent her charitable dollars home to benefit local children and to honour her late father.

Brenda MacLean is from the former town of Dominion, outside of Sydney. Her dad, Art MacDonald, was the mayor of Dominion for a number of years before amalgamation made the town part of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality in 1995.

MacLean remembers her dad as a political figure, a sports fan and a generous man. She was looking for a way to honour him and give back to Cape Breton when she saw information about a learn to skate program in Glace Bay on Facebook.

MacDonald reached out to program founder Nick Bonnar who told her they were in need of hockey sweaters.

A perfect fit

She said buying the sweaters seemed like the perfect memorial to her dad.

Brenda MacLean donated these sweaters to new skaters in Glace Bay, N.S., in honour of her late father, Art MacDonald, who was the mayor in nearby Dominion. (Submitted by Nick Bonnar)

"He lost his mother when he was only 15. It left a number of children at small ages being raised by older brothers and sisters. I think giving and caring came from losing his mother at that time," she said.

She said her father always told her that money should never get in the way of a child who wants to play sports and that he taught her to be kind to everyone.

Bonnar said those values echo the lessons he hopes children take home from his program.

"It teaches them to give back to the community as well as building self-esteem and learning how to skate," he said.

"It's pretty cool. They all like it and their parents all know who Art MacDonald was and they tell their kids. It's a bit of a history lesson and plus it's the joy of somebody helping them out."

'I was so glad'

The burgundy sweaters are emblazoned with the words "Learn to Skate" on the front and "In Memory of Art MacDonald" on the back.

Overall, it cost $800 to outfit 40 skaters in new sweaters.

"When I did see the sweaters and read the comments of how the children were so happy, it just was overwhelming to me," said MacLean.

"It sure did bring a lot of good memories back over the number of years down home and I was so glad I was able to help these little kids out."