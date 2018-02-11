A win for the Canadian woman's ice hockey team in their first game of the Olympics left many people in Nova Scotia smiling Sunday.

Players Jillian Saulnier of Halifax, Blayre Turnbull of Stellarton, and assistant coach Troy Ryan of Spryfield, were part of the team that dominated, 5-0, against a team made up of Olympic athletes from Russia.

In Turnbull's hometown of Stellarton, fans like Dave Hood were following closely.

"It was really exciting to see the games get going, and obviously to see Blayre play in her first Olympic hockey game was really special," he said.

Hood is also the general manager of the Pictou Country Wellness Centre, where a viewing party is planned for Wednesday evening. That's when Team Canada will play Team USA.

"We're excited obviously to get the community together in one spot and show everybody's support for Blayre," he said.

On social media, Hockey Nova Scotia tweeted congratulations to the team.

In Bedford, Cathy Pinsent's family was watching proudly. Pinsent has known Saulnier's mother, Christine Brennan, since high school. They were among many family and friends who signed their best wishes onto a Nova Scotian flag that Brennan took with her to South Korea.

"Jill played awesome," said Pinsent. "I mean, to think the nerves must have been taking over a little bit, first Olympics. And the rookie line got the first goal, so that kind of says that they settled in pretty good."

As the competition heats up, Pinsent will be sending good vibes to the team.

"I'm going to try to watch as much as I can. I do have to work, so some of the games are in the middle of the night, but we're recording everything and we'll definitely be watching," she said.