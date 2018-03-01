Talk about a birthday gift.

On Monday, the day before Dartmouth, N.S., hockey forward Matthew Highmore turned 22, he was called up to join the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.

"I was actually just going into the grocery store when I got the call," Highmore said Wednesday from Chicago, just minutes after finishing his first practice with the team.

Highmore said at the time of the call he was with his mother, who had been visiting with him this week in Rockford, Ill., where he's been playing this season with the IceHogs, the farm team for the Blackhawks. The call came from IceHogs general manager Mark Bernard.

"I was definitely over the moon and I was pretty lucky that my mom was there with me at that time, it was really special to spend that moment with her."

'Something you dream of'

Highmore boarded a team flight to California where Chicago will play three games in four nights. He's hoping he'll be in the lineup tonight in San Jose.

"Whatever I can do to help the team I will do to the best of my ability," Highmore said. "To be called up to the team is one thing, but to make my first road trip by going to southern California, that's pretty cool.

"I'm very excited to get this opportunity, this is something you dream of when you are a little kid."

Matthew Highmore as a Timbit player in Dartmouth. (Submitted by the Highmore family)

Highmore developed his hockey skills in the Dartmouth Whalers Minor Hockey Association.

He becomes the first player from the Whalers organization to make it to the NHL.

Highmore started out with the Whalers as a Timbit player and continued right up through the ranks in Dartmouth to the midget level.

Top scorer with Saint John Sea Dogs

News of his call up quickly made its way around rinks in Dartmouth.

"I was ecstatic when I heard it," said Bill Short, who coached Highmore at the pee wee level. "His dad texted me when I was at the rink, so I gave Matt a call and we talked a bit. It was easy to tell he was pretty excited."

Due to injuries in his junior career, Highmore had been overlooked at the NHL draft.

He played five years with the Saint John Sea Dogs and each year his game improved. Last season, he was the Sea Dogs MVP and top scorer.

Saint John won the QMJHL championship and Highmore played in the Memorial Cup tournament.

Last year, on his 21st birthday, he signed a three-year contract with the Blackhawks.

The 5-11" 180-pound forward has scored 21 goals this year in his rookie season as a pro playing in Rockford, Chicago's American Hockey League farm team. At the time of his call up, he was the team's leading scorer.

Matthew Highmore is shown during his time with the Dartmouth Whalers. (Submitted by the Highmore family)

"Being called up is a real thrill for sure but I don't really know how long I will be here with the team. I am hoping I can stay here for the rest of the season," Highmore said. "I just have to show them my best hockey."

Highmore joins a team that has won three Stanley Cup championships in the last eight years. However, there is no guarantee they will make the playoffs this season.

It has been 46 years since a player who grew up in Dartmouth skated in the NHL.

That player was Hilliard Graves, now 67 years old. He was born in Saint John but moved to Dartmouth at a young age and broke into the NHL when he scored 27 goals as a rookie with the California Golden Seals in 1972.

Dartmouth, Cole Harbour populating NHL

There have been other NHL players who have had Dartmouth connections.

Goaltenders Olaf Kolzig (Washington Capitals) and Rick Knickle (Los Angeles Kings) both played a few years of minor hockey in Dartmouth.

The City of Lakes has had two coaches make it to the NHL, Mike Johnston and Danny Flynn, and one referee, Don Koharski.

While it's been years since a Dartmouth player made the big leagues, it's a different story in neighbouring Cole Harbour.

Cole Harbour natives Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon are playing in the NHL, and Cam Russell and Joey DiPenta formerly played in the league as well.