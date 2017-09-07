HMCS St. John's is headed for a training exercise in the Caribbean and will be available if requested to help with relief in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday in Kelowna, B.C.

"Canada is engaged with and in close contact with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency to determine the needs and to coordinate potential assistance as requested," Trudeau told reporters.

Not long after Trudeau's remarks, the ship could be seen pulling away from a jetty in Halifax Harbour.

Ordered to be at the ready

HMCS St. John's has been ordered to be "at the ready, should any further assistance be requested," Trudeau said.

National Defence spokesperson Daniel LeBouthillier said in an email that HMCS St. John's was already conducting pre-deployment training for an operation when it was called back to Halifax.

"Although the ship had already been carrying humanitarian assistance supplies and disaster response equipment (as per the standard practice of the Royal Canadian Navy), it returned to Halifax to be loaded with additional supplies as well as a CH-124 Sea King Helicopter."

Typical humanitarian gear includes water purification systems, primary medical care supplies, sustenance for those in need and items to keep people warm and comfortable, said LeBouthillier. He said the decision would "ensure a rapid response" if the ship is called on for relief efforts.

The navy is not saying at this point exactly where the ship is heading.

PM says plan and be prepared

Irma is a Category 5 hurricane tearing through the Caribbean and making tracks for Florida.

Trudeau said the government is advising all Canadians who might be in the storm's path to have a plan and be prepared for what's coming.

"Global Affairs Canada has been in touch with Canadians on the ground," the prime minister said, adding that any Canadians in affected areas requiring emergency services should contact the nearest Canadian government office or the 24/7 Global Affairs Canada emergency response centre.