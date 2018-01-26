The federal government is committing up to $3.5 million to repair Canada's oldest warship, HMCS Sackville.

Defence minister Harjit Sajjan, treasury minister Scott Brison and Dartmouth–Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher announced Friday the funding will be given to the Canadian Naval Memorial Trust for "extensive repairs" to the ship.

A recent survey of the ship found some problems with the hull's integrity but exactly what needs to be done will be determined once the hull is opened up in dry dock. The last time the ship was dry docked was about 10 years ago.

HMCS Sackville, tied up in front of the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic. (Robert Short/CBC)

The defence department estimates the latest repairs will add eight to 10 years to the ship's life.

According to a news release, the work will be completed at the Halifax Dockyard. Tours and visits will be discontinued until repairs are finished sometime this summer.

Commissioned in 1941, the ship is the last of 123 corvettes that were built during the Second World War and is Canada's oldest fighting warship. It was in active service for more than 40 years.

The federal government transferred ownership of HMCS Sackville to the non-profit Canadian Naval Memorial Trust in 1983.

In 1988, the vessel was designated a National Historic Site of Canada to honour Canadian sailors who have died at sea.