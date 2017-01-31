The mission to convert the former Bank of Montreal into a downtown museum in Sydney, N.S., is coming to fruition soon, according to the chair of the Old Sydney Society.

Vince MacLean is hopeful the historic stone building, built in 1901, will be open to the public April 1.

"We think we have adequate time in order to get the whole facility ready by then," he said, noting that local architect Bob Ojolick has donated his time to redesign the interior without detracting from "the grandeur of the building."

The building was donated to the society last May and upgrades will include new washrooms and a small kitchen. A new heating system will also be installed consisting of heat pumps and electric heaters as a backup, added MacLean.

Funding falling into place

"We need approximately $350,000, and we're getting there," he said.

He said the Old Sydney Society will formally announce where the funding is coming from in about a month.

MacLean was not prepared to say just yet what the historical displays will look like.

He's leaving that to the Old Sydney Society's museum committee which will "emphasize the history of Sydney and its culture," and also include the city's relationship with the Mi'kmaq community.

Museum will be part of walking tours

Cape Breton historian and CBC radio columnist, Jim St. Clair, is excited the former bank is being given a new purpose.

Interior shot of the former Bank of Montreal in downtown Sydney, N.S., which was built in 1901. (Old Sydney Society Facebook)

He told CBC's Information Morning he revels in the neo-classical architecture of the olive green sandstone structure with its arches, columns and its striking dome.

"There's so much to see and admire," said St. Clair, adding the stone is the same as what was used in the Parliament Buildings in Ottawa and Province House in Halifax.

MacLean said the building will be an integral part of the Old Sydney Society's downtown walking tours, since it will be where tourists finish their historical stroll with a feed of oatcakes and tea.

He also pointed out that it will have extended hours when the occasion warrants, including on Sundays.

"A lot depends on the cruise ships. If we have cruise ships on Sundays, we'll be open on Sundays," he said.