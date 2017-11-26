RCMP say a 20-year-old Stewiacke man is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed on Highway 2 in Hilden, N.S.

Police say the man was the only person in the vehicle and there weren't any other vehicles involved.

RCMP say a collision specialist has been called in to investigate the accident.

Police believe the car hit a ditch, flipped and landed near two trucks.

Hilden is located in Colchester County, near Truro.

RCMP responded to the scene just after 5 a.m. Sunday.

As a result of the collision, Highway 2 from Kennedy to Widden roads is expected to remain closed until early Sunday afternoon.