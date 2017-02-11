A crew with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency used a rescue boat to get a hiker with a suspected broken ankle off the Chebucto Head trail in Duncans Cove, N.S., on Saturday morning.

The call to first responders came in this morning from another hiker with a cellphone.

Once the hiker was off the rocks and into the boat, he was transferred to the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Sambro, which then travelled to Ketch Harbour to meet an awaiting ambulance.

The trail is located about 30 minutes outside of Halifax.

Unusual type of rescue

Acting division commander Dennis Pitts said it's not uncommon for them to get calls about people who have fallen near the rocks on the trail, but this style of rescue is a bit unusual.

"Normally we can do a shore-based rescue, but because of the ice and the snow, for rescuer safety it was felt that we were better off doing a water-based rescue," he said.

Pitts said having a cellphone while hiking is always a good idea for this very reason.

Good to have a cellphone

"[Rescuers] can actually zoom in on phone locations," he said.

"If you get somebody that's lost in the woods and they can give you GPS coordinates from where they are, ground search and rescue can easily zoom in on that."

EHS and Halifax Regional Police were also called to the scene.