A 20-year-old hiker needed a helicopter rescue Friday evening after getting hurt in dense woods.

The man was hiking near Ash Lake in the Blue Mountain-Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area.

Naval Lt. Len Hickey said at about 5:14 p.m., the man got hurt and summoned help. Halifax Search and Rescue went to the area, but handed the rescue over to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

"His injury required a helicopter extraction," Hickey told CBC News, and JRCC's Cormorant could handle the tricky terrain where the hiker was.

The hiker was flown to Halifax and transferred to hospital Friday evening to be treated.