Police are asking for the public's assistance to find Neela, a dog that went missing after a car accident on Highway 104 Wednesday afternoon in Pictou County.

A driver, a passenger and a second dog were hurt when the vehicle they were in went off the road around 1:25 p.m. and into the median between exits 19 and 20.

The passenger's injuries are serious, the driver's are not. A veterinarian treated the injured dog.

The other dog in the vehicle ran from the scene. Police describe Neela as long-haired, black and white. They have not yet provided a photo.

If you find her, call the Pictou District RCMP at 902 -755-4141.

While police want help finding Neela, they are also urging people to be very careful if they stop on the side of the highway to look for her.