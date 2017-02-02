Two people are dead after a head-on crash on Highway 103 between Hubbards and Ingramport, say Nova Scotia RCMP.

The crash between an SUV and a cube van occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday near the new Ingramport exit on an untwinned stretch of highway.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the male and female in the SUV are dead. The driver of the cube van was taken to hospital — the extent of the driver's injuries is not known.

Highway 103 will be closed for several hours between Hubbards and Ingramport, say RCMP. Traffic is being rerouted at the two exits, onto Highway 3.

Hutchinson said a LifeFlight helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Police have not said what caused the crash, but conditions on Highway 103 were slippery Thursday morning.