A 64-year-old man is dead after his vehicle was struck from behind on Highway 103 on Sunday.

The collision occurred just before 3 p.m. in Upper Tantallon, N.S., between exits 5 and 5A, resulting in the highway shutting down for about eight hours.

Police said the two vehicles involved were both travelling westbound at the time.

The man, from Lunenburg County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is not an uncommon occurrence where vehicles travelling in the same direction are involved in a collision," said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

The driver of the second vehicle was a 17-year-old male, also from Lunenburg County. The teen was treated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene.

An investigation is being carried out to determine what caused the collision, Hutchinson said.

Mechanical inspection of both vehicles — a 2006 Saturn Ion, driven by the 64-year-old, and a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier, driven by the 17-year-old — will take place and statements from potential witnesses will be gathered, he said.