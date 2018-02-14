Halifax police shut down Highway 102 southbound near Bayers Lake for a few hours this morning while they investigated a suspicious package found inside an abandoned car.

The southbound lanes reopened around noon after police determined the package posed no threat.

Shortly before 8 a.m., Halifax Regional Police were called out to investigate an abandoned vehicle parked on the shoulder of the highway southbound between the Kearney Lake Road and Bayers Lake exits.

Officers tried to contact the owners, based on the licence plate, but were unable to do so.

Const. Carol MacIsaac said when officers examined the vehicle more closely they saw a package inside that appeared suspicious. It was taped up and had wires sticking out of it.

That's when officers called the explosion disposal unit.

"Just for the safety of the public as well as the police members, it's just better to use caution in those situations," said MacIsaac.

Police warned drivers in the northbound lanes to keep their eyes on the road. Police said there were several fender-benders near the scene in the outbound lanes.

"I know it's distracting when you're coming upon that scene, but since our units have been there this morning we have a report of five motor-vehicles collisions in the northbound lanes and we believe that is likely due to people watching the activity in the southbound lanes," said MacIsaac.

"We just really, really caution drivers to remain focused."