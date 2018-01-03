The victim of a deadly head-on crash yesterday near Halifax Stanfield International Airport was a 34-year-old woman from Colchester County.

Nova Scotia RCMP has released more information about the collision on Highway 102, which also sent four people to hospital. Police responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it appears that a 2011 Toyota Corolla travelling northbound somehow lost control, crossed the grassy, centre median and entered the southbound lane, striking another vehicle head on.

The Corolla's 36-year-old driver and a four-year-old boy in the vehicle were taken to hospital but are expected to survive. A 34-year-old female passenger died at the scene.

The other vehicle was a 2008 Toyota Rav 4 being driven by a 50-year-old Halifax woman. She and her 20-year-old female passenger were also taken to hospital and are expected to survive.

Three of the four injured people were taken to hospital via LifeFlight helicopter. The fourth was taken by ambulance.

An RCMP crash analyst examined the scene on Tuesday afternoon, and the highway was closed for eight hours during the investigation.

The cause of the crash hasn't yet been determined but the investigation continues.