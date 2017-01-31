The Lantz area of East Hants could see new development and an influx of families with children if a proposed highway interchange is built, according to an area MLA who is pushing to keep two local schools open.

A committee with the Chignecto Central Regional School Board is examining whether Maple Ridge Elementary School in Lantz or nearby Shubenacadie District Elementary School should be shut down.

Enrolment at the Shubenacadie school has dwindled and the facility is at just 35 per cent capacity, while the P3 lease at Maple Ridge will expire in two years and the school board must decide if it wants to keep it.

But Hants East MLA Margaret Miller said a proposed new exit for Highway 102 at Lantz could drastically increase the numbers of students in the area, justifying the need for both schools. She doesn't know when the interchange will be formally announced by the province.

"Hopefully it will be in the fairly near future so it can influence this decision by the school board," said Miller, who is also environment minister. "It would be a terrible shame if any school was closed, then they find out in reality if that information had come sooner, it could have stopped that closure."

2,000 lots expected to be developed

Miller said her riding is one of the fastest growing areas in Nova Scotia. Three developers who own land in the Lantz area have been waiting for the interchange to be announced before they go ahead with plans to develop approximately 2,000 lots.

"We can't speculate how many will be young families but we know a good part of them will be so they're going to need schools in the area," said Miller.

Shubenacadie District Elementary School was built in 1963. It had numerous upgrades completed in 2014. (CBC)

If the new interchange is announced before the final meeting on Feb. 23 of the school options committee, it could impact the school board's plans.

"If that is included in the report and recommendation then it would definitely be something that the board would consider," said Debbie Buott-Matheson, who speaks for the school board. "That's the whole point of this process, so as much information as possible from the community can come forward for consideration."

A tale of two schools

Built in 1999, Maple Ridge Elementary is at about 70 per cent student capacity. It's a P3 school, and the province has shelled out $13.6 million in payments to date.

The lease is set to expire in 2019; buying out the lease will cost the government another $4.55 million.The province must provide notice by July 31 to the company that owns Maple Ridge of whether the government will buy, extend the lease or surrender the school.

Shubenacadie District Elementary was built in 1963. It has recently gone through some upgrades to its roof and boiler system, and its windows have been replaced. The total cost of those repairs since 2014 is $497,000.

A group of residents trying to save the two schools has gathered a lot of support over the last two weeks. They now have 1,400 signatures on a petition and submitted 400 letters to the board.

"I really do think we are making headway," said Mandie Fulton, one of the people fighting to keep both schools open. "Community members are more aware of it now."