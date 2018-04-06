Highrise development riles residents near Northwest Arm

Some residents who live near Halifax's Northwest Arm are concerned that a highrise development will change the look and feel of their community. But the area's councillor says there's nothing that can be done to stop the project.

Arm Terrace Properties, owned by Solomon and Joseph Ghosn, plans to build an 11-storey upscale apartment building at 116 A/B Purcells Cove Rd. at the intersection of Ramsgate Lane.

The tall building will be an anomaly in a neighbourhood that is mainly home to single-family dwellings. It's also near Sir Sandford Fleming Park and the Memorial Tower, a national historic site also known as the Dingle Tower.

"Nobody's happy about it," said Mark Whidden, who lives near the construction site. "Nobody thinks that it's appropriate to put a 12-storey [sic] building amongst two-storey small homes overlooking, you know, a national site, a parkland and a building which will completely change the view down the Arm.

The development is near Halifax's Dingle Tower. (Robert Short/CBC)

"Where it once was [sailboat] masts and the Dingle, now it's going to be a highrise, masts and the Dingle."

Local resident Lorna Findlay said she has "no problem" with development if it retains the feeling of a neighbourhood. But this project doesn't do that, she said.

"It's just going to look like a sore thumb," she said. "What buddy is doing is he's building an eyesore — no matter how nice it is, no matter how attractive it is, he's going to build a thing that is going to tower up over little two-storey houses, over parkland, so that he can capitalize on the dollar value of the view of the Northwest Arm."

No consultation

Some residents first learned of the project at the end of January, when they received a letter notifying them that blasting would take place on the site. Others found out about the development a few weeks ago when they "saw cranes and bulldozers taking down a building and razing a lot," said Whidden.

The previous building, the Arm Terrace, was a three-storey, 35-unit apartment building that was about 40 years old.

The Arm Terrace at 116 A/B Purcells Cove Rd. has been demolished to make room for an 11-storey apartment building. (Google Street View)

Whidden and Findlay are upset residents were not consulted about the project, but the area's councillor, Shawn Cleary, said the developers had no obligation to do so.

The project meets zoning regulations and was an as-of-right development, meaning as long as it meets those zoning rules, the developer can proceed without community input.

Cleary said he was as surprised as residents to learn of the project.

"I wouldn't ever have thought the zoning would allow for this in an area like this."

The councillor said he feels the height of the development is "inappropriate."

"I'm not height-phobic," Cleary said. "I'm in favour of tall buildings in appropriate places. But again, it's all about context… Having a bunch of single family homes and then all of sudden, right in the middle of all of that, an 11-storey building, it's just jarring, esthetically."

'They're allowed to do it'

Cleary said he has explored options to halt or alter the development.

"Unfortunately, there's no mechanism that the municipality has to stop this, because it's as-of-right. They're allowed to do it because the zoning gives them the right to do it," he said.

Ghosn confirmed that the project complies with municipal regulations.

The area of Purcells Cove Road where the development is taking place is mostly home to single-family dwellings, residents say. (Patrick Callaghan/CBC)

"We just did what the city allowed us," he said. "The city could have asked for the public involvement, I suppose. It wouldn't have done any good because it's as-of-right."

The one-bedroom units in the new building will be rented for about $1,500 per month, he said.

Ghosn acknowledged that some residents seem concerned about the height, but he offered this reassurance: "It's going to be an absolutely beautiful building at the end of the day.

"I don't think that they're even going to really notice the height because people aren't looking up … most of the time. It's a beautiful building. It's going to look good."