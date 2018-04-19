Cape Breton's largest sugar maple operation burns to the ground

Cape Breton's largest sugar maple operation, Highland Gold Maple in the Boisdale Hills, burned to the ground Wednesday evening.

The operation is in a remote area two kilometres off Bourinot Road, about a half-hour drive outside Sydney, N.S.

Boisdale fire Chief Robert Leblanc said the volunteer firefighters arrived at the entrance to the site, but could not get to where the fire was in the woods.

"The driveway to the sugar factory was not accessible by the fire truck because it was packed by snow," said Leblanc. "Four of us hiked in there and took first aid gear with us, just to make sure nobody was hurt."

Deep snow on the ground

Leblanc said they walked for a half-hour through 30-centimetre-deep snow when they were met by the owner, Paul MacKenzie, who told them that the buildings, equipment and bottled maple syrup product were all destroyed.

The owner told the firefighters he believed the fire started from a faulty kerosene heater, that he was alone at the time of the fire, that there were no injuries and that the operation was not insured.

"So we didn't bother to go all the way in there. There's no fire going to spread because of the snow on the ground," said Leblanc.

The terrain is steep and, because of the snow, is only accessible by snowmobile.

MacKenzie declined an interview with CBC News.

According to Highland Gold Maple's Facebook page, the family-run business produced maple syrup from about 8,000 trees for more than 15 years.