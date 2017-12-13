Halifax's debate on next year's budget kicks off Wednesday with a proposal for a higher than expected tax increase.

Finance officials say there are several reasons for the potential hike, including higher salaries for police and firefighters.

Halifax regional council was already expecting the budget for 2018 to include a tax increase of 1.6 per cent, but a new report now recommends a tax hike of 1.9 per cent — an average of $35 more per home.

Ups and downs

Financial managers say slower growth in the commercial sector means property tax revenue will be $4.5 million less than expected. Transit fares are also expected to decline by $1 million.

An arbitration award for the police means their salaries will total $8.5 million next year.

Since firefighters automatically get 95 per cent of whatever police officers are paid, they will also be getting a bump in the last year of their contract that amounts to $1.4 million.

Council also agreed to a new standard that requires four firefighters on an engine. The change alone means $3 million in additional costs.

The staff report suggests there are alternatives to increased taxes, including cutting services or reducing the number of capital projects.

Councillors will debate the proposal Wednesday.