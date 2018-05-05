High winds Saturday knocked out and generated power across N.S.

High winds knocked out power for more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers Saturday, but those same winds also generated a lot of electricity.

"With all the wind we're producing, more than 40 per cent of Nova Scotia's electricity today [is] off wind power," said David Rodenhiser, a spokesperson for Nova Scotia Power.

Combined with electricity produced from hydro and tidal power, more than half of Nova Scotia Power's energy Saturday was coming from renewable sources.

This Nova Scotia Power energy source chart showed most of the province's electricity was generated from high winds that also knocked out electricity elsewhere. (Nova Scotia Power)

Power outages were reported all throughout Nova Scotia, Rodenhiser said. He said most of the outages were in Cape Breton.

As of 5 p.m., there were about 2,500 customers in Cape Breton without power.

"It's sort of the time of year where there have been trees that have been damaged through the winter, and the ground is still soft so with the high winds there are outages being caused by trees falling," he said.

Power crews have been dispatched throughout Nova Scotia and are working to restore electricity.

According to the Nova Scotia Power website, electricity in all areas is expected to be restored by 9 p.m.