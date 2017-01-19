Federal scientists now believe hundreds of thousands of herring died in the Bay of Fundy late last year, but they still can't pinpoint a cause.

Alain Vezina, regional director of science at the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, told the resources committee of the Nova Scotia Legislature there's "no smoking gun" and a combination of factors likely led to the fish kill.

After ruling out pesticides, other man-made causes and toxins generated in the environment, Vezina said "a confluence of several factors" is what's left.

"What's left really is some sort of environmental event that would be a confluence of fish behavior," he said Thursday. "Why are they in the bay? There's a lot of fish in the bay at this time of the year. It's a bit unusual."

He suggested the fish may have remained because of weather and predators.

"There's a confluence of events here that may have led to these events, but we don't know exactly how these things interact," he said.

Other deaths explained

Starfish washed up at Savary Park in Digby County. (Eric Hewey)

The first herring began washing up on beaches in November, and dead fish have been found on shores from Tusket in Yarmouth County right up to the Annapolis River.

As for lobster, starfish, clams and other sea life that washed up about the same time, Vezina said that is more easily explained. He said it appears the invertebrates were "thrown on the beach" by wind and then froze as temperatures dropped sharply.

On Thursday, the deputy minister of the Nova Scotia Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture brushed aside concerns the reputation of seafood from the area may have been damaged by media coverage of the fish kill.

Frank Dunn said the department heard one fish processor got one call from a client in the United States expressing concern, but that the department itself hadn't fielded a single call or letter about the impact the kill may have on the industry.

"As far as I'm aware [this has had] no impact on reputation," Dunn later told reporters.