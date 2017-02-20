Monday marks Heritage Day in Nova Scotia, an annual holiday that falls on the third Monday of February.

Here's a list of what's open and what's closed today in the Halifax region:

Groceries

Gateway Meat Market: Open 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sobeys: Closed.

Atlantic Superstore: Closed.

Halifax Seaport Farmers' Market: Closed.

Costco: Closed.

Walmart: Closed.

Liquor and beer

NSLC: Closed.

Bishop's Cellar: Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Propeller Brewing Company: Halifax location is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Dartmouth location is open noon until 8 p.m.

Garrison Brewing Company: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Nine Locks Brewing Co.: Open noon to 5 p.m.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store on Windmill Road: Open 10 a.m. until midnight.

Malls

Halifax Shopping Centre: Closed.

Mic Mac Mall: Closed.

Sunnyside Mall: Closed.

Bedford Place Mall: Closed.

Park Lane Mall: Closed.

Scotia Square Mall: Closed.

Halifax public libraries

All branches closed.

Transit

Halifax Transit buses and ferries are operating on holiday schedules.

Macdonald Bridge will open at 5:30 a.m.

On-street parking meters are free Monday.

Waste collection

No solid waste or blue bag collection.

Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax recycling facility and municipal composting facility will all be closed.

Recreation

The majority of municipal recreation facilities are closed. Residents are advised to call ahead to their respective facility for operating hours.

The Halifax Oval is open.

The 311 call centre will be operating from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed.

Federal services

The designation of the third Monday in February as a statutory holiday was by provincial legislation and doesn't cover federal government employees, nor federally regulated industries such as telephone companies, railways and airlines.

That means many federal services will still be offered on Monday.

Service Canada offices will be open. Canada Post outlets will be open regular hours and there will be mail delivery.