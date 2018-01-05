A tree caught fire on Armcrescent West Avenue in Halifax's west end after high winds sent it through the power lines. (Gail Stacey/Submitted)

Although Nova Scotia and much of Atlantic Canada may be at the tail end of a "weather bomb," it's only now that the full extent of the damage has emerged.

Wind gusts snapped trees already weakened by the Christmas Day storm, many taking down power lines as they collapsed. Nova Scotia Power stationed crews in the areas hardest hit over the holidays, but roughly 140,000 customers lost power at the peak of the outages.

Police are asking drivers to use extra caution on the roads. (Allan Zilkowsky/Submitted)

It's not the first time that Conrads Road by Queensland Beach has washed out during a storm. (Colleen Jones/CBC)

Waves and debris from storm surges covered the province's coastal roadways. It made for treacherous driving conditions near the surfer's haven of Lawrencetown Beach as well as along the South Shore.

Conrads Road looked more like a rubble pile Friday morning after getting washed out near Queensland Beach.

Emergency personnel typically warn tourists and locals to avoid Peggys Cove during high winds because of the area's reputation for major swells. (Robert Short/CBC)

A CBC reporting crew can be seen in the distance. (Tim L'Esperance/Submitted)

The highest winds travelled along Nova Scotia's coastline, churning the Atlantic Ocean around Peggys Cove and its iconic lighthouse. At their peak, wind gusts hit around 170 km/h.

There were few people out in Liverpool Thursday night. (Kenny Veinot/Submitted)

The downtown streets of Liverpool, meanwhile, flooded due to the combination of heavy rain and storm surges.

A man gets hit by a wave as a storm surge from the Atlantic Ocean hits a break wall in Cow Bay. (Darren Calabrese/Reuters)

