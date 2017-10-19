If you're spending a good deal of your work day sitting down, you're not alone.

A 2015 study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine noted on average, office workers spend 65 to 75 per cent of their day in their seats.

All that sitting takes its toll and can lead to a higher risk of heart disease, cancer and diabetes.

But there's good news, too. Staying active throughout the day can counteract some of those negative effects.

Personal trainer Adrian Veinot said there are easy exercises you can do right at your desk. His advice: exercise in short bursts frequently throughout the day.

Tight hips?

If you have a sore back, your hips are likely to blame, said Veinot.

Exercises for tight hips1:51

Tight neck?

Remember to elongate the neck during these exercises, said Veinot, rather than compress the joints.

Exercises to loosen a tight neck1:00

Slouching at your desk?

Veinot recommends trying these exercises three times a day for about three minutes.