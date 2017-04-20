The union representing striking Chronicle Herald workers says it will meet face to face with the president of the newspaper, Mark Lever, on Friday.

It will be the first time the two sides have talked since the newly created company that owns the Herald, SaltWire Network, announced last week it had acquired 27 Atlantic Canadian newspapers and one website from Transcontinental Inc.

"That was a game changer for us because it makes us rethink our position," said Ingrid Bulmer, president of the Halifax Typographical Union.

"It makes us need more clarification on some of the things we've been talking about for the last six months."

She did not detail precisely what the union wants to discuss.

Bargaining table

For over a year now the Herald has been relying on reporters who have crossed the picket line while its unionized newsroom employees have been on strike.

The union was adamant in its request to meet with the company.

"We sent two letters to the minister of Labour earlier in the week and we finally received a note yesterday from their lawyer that the company would agree to meet with us on Friday," said Bulmer, a longtime photographer with the Herald.

The strike is now into its 15th month. Bulmer said the two sides in the contract dispute are scheduled to go back to the bargaining table again on May 2. The union is hoping to secure an earlier date.