A Cape Breton hemp oil company that grows part of its product on the remediated Sydney Steel site announced a $14-million deal Monday to sell its dietary supplements to a company in Brazil.

"Brazil is one of the leaders in research and development in terms of hemp," said Parker Rudderham, president of Highland Hemp Manufacturing and Exports.

"They are going to be using the hemp oil, the seed oil which is used for nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals."

He said he wouldn't name the Brazil company because of competitive reasons.

Highland Hemp, which started a year ago, planted a test grow on the remediated coke ovens site last year. "That went very well and we actually grew another 60 acres elsewhere in rural CBRM," said Rudderham.

Growth industry

He said over the long term he wants to make hemp production a growth industry in Cape Breton.

"What I'd like to see is a new industry to Cape Breton what potatoes are to P.E.I. Hemp could be a very important crop," he said.

"Our goal is to have the farmers who have the land and the equipment, we would provide them with the hemp seed and the marketing and they would grow it for us."

Health food sector

Wayne Miller, the owner of Downtown Nutrition in Sydney, said Rudderham has a "tremendous" opportunity. Miller said increasing numbers of people coming into his store and asking for hemp oil, which contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

"We probably sold close to a hundred bottles in the first two weeks," said Miller, who has been carrying Highland Hemp for about two months.

Wayne Miller of Downtown Nutrition says his store has been selling a lot of Highland Hemp oil. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Highland Hemp oil costs $22 for a 250-millilitre bottle.

Rudderham said he is working with the provincial Department of Agriculture to hold a series of information sessions with Cape Breton farmers over the next few weeks.

He said he is hoping to have agreements in place by mid-April with some of them to grow hemp this year.

Rudderham said any shortfall for the Brazil order will be made up by bringing in hemp oil from other sources across Canada.