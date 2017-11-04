A volunteer firefighter from Brookfield, N.S., is getting some help from a container company to store hundreds of pieces of equipment destined to be donated to Mexican fire stations next year.

Shaun Burke has been collecting the jackets, pants, helmets and flashlights for two years and was storing it all above his garage in an area that was quickly running out of room.

An unexpected call from the company Sea Can Guy offering to give him one of their 16.1-metre containers for free came as a relief.

"It was great," said Burke. "It solves a whole lot of problems."

'A good time to give back'

Neil Myers, owner of the Sea Can Guy, said being in a position to help, he felt compelled to reach out to Burke after reading about his storage troubles.

"We just figured it was a good time to give back to them for all the great work they're doing," said Myers.

In addition to running out of space above his garage, Burke was also worried about mice getting into the gear. He said rodents love the insulation the jackets provide, but their presence could mean all the donations could get rejected from Mexico.

Myers said his containers are rodent-proof, virtually theft proof, are fireproof and are wind and watertight.

'It's his to keep'

"It's his to keep," said Myers. "It's his for after, it's his for the fire hall, whatever they deem necessary after he's done with the storage that's required. I'm sure they'll have other needs for it as well."

Burke said the container will also make it easier to keep track of everything that has so far been donated.

"I can back up to the door with a truck or trailer or car, open the door, put it all on a shelf, close the door and drive away rather than [going] up and down the stairs trying to make sure the pile doesn't fall over," said Burke

"Just to have everything in one place and be able to inventory it and count what we have and sort it is phenomenal. It's going to progress this venture leaps and bounds."

Container to arrive Monday

Burke said he was inspired to donate fire gear to Mexican firefighters after reading about P.E.I. firefighter Kory MacAusland's donation campaign.

MacAusland had helped train firefighters in the Mexican state of Queretaro and noticed some of the gear they had was in rough shape.

The container is set to arrive in Brookfield by Monday afternoon.