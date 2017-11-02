A police raid Wednesday on a Hells Angels clubhouse on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore resulted in the arrest of two men and the seizure of two kilograms of cocaine, as well as some other illegal drugs, cash and a sawed-off shotgun.

A 61-year-old Halifax man, whom RCMP describe as a "hang-around" member of the New Brunswick Nomads Hells Angels chapter, faces charges of trafficking in marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. He was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday. The man has also been charged with possession of the proceeds of crime.

A 48-year-old man from Orillia, Ont., was also arrested Wednesday at a residence in Orillia. Police said that suspect is a full-patch member of the Oshawa Hells Angels chapter. He is charged with four counts of conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and conspiracy to possess the proceeds of crime.

The bust was the result of a nine-month investigation by police agencies in Nova Scotia and Ontario.

Two men were arrested and charged with drug-related offences Wednesday after police executed search warrants on the Hells Angels clubhouse and other homes in Nova Scotia as well as a home in Orillia, Ont. (CBC)

Search warrants were executed Wednesday at the Hells Angels clubhouse in Musquodoboit Harbour, N.S., and residences in Ostrea Lake and Orillia.

In addition to the drugs, police also seized multiple cellphones, outlaw motorcycle gang paraphernalia and electronics.

More charges may be laid in connection with the investigation, said RCMP Supt. Alfredo Bangloy, federal policing officer for Nova Scotia, at a news conference Thursday.

He could not say how large the Hells Angels presence is in Nova Scotia or if the proceeds-of-crime charges may involve real estate or motor vehicles.

Bangloy said the investigation and arrests disrupted some criminal actions of the Hells Angels and prevented drugs from reaching the streets.