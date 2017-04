A man and a woman have been taken to hospital after they were ejected from an SUV on Highway 103 southwest of Bridgewater, N.S., Monday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Andrew Joyce said the single-vehicle crash was reported just after 10 a.m. between exits 13 and 14 near Hebbville.

Joyce said the man and the woman were thrown from the vehicle and taken to South Shore Regional Hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The highway is open in both directions.