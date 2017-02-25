Heavy rain and strong winds could lead to flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency has issued rainfall warnings for the counties of Halifax, Inverness (south of Mabou), Richmond, Cape Breton, Victoria and Guysborough. Despite the warm temperatures, Environment Canada says the frozen ground could lead to flooding in low-lying areas as the snow melts.

Twenty-five millimetres of rain is expected to fall by Sunday morning. It will taper off as the low pressure system moves west to east.

Southeast winds with gusts of up to 110 km/h are expected to strengthen tonight over Inverness County north of Mabou.

If the rainfall intensifies, Environment Canada is cautioning drivers to watch out for flash floods and water buildup on the roads.