Heavy garbage pickup could be brought back to the Cape Breton Regional Municipality next month.

The annual curbside pickup of items that are too big for regular garbage collection was cut from this year's budget, but many councillors now want it reinstated. The municipality estimates the cost of the pickup service at $250,000.

Coun. Amanda MacDougall represents Main-a-Dieu and parts of Glace Bay and Port Morien and said she's getting a lot of calls on the issue. She moved a motion to have a heavy garbage pickup if there is money available at the end of this month. That motion passed unanimously.

Whether to hold heavy garbage collection this spring was a hot topic of conversation at this week's general committee meeting. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Last October, the CBRM had a special heavy garbage pickup after floodwaters damaged many homes and belongings.

Mayor Cecil Clarke pointed to that one-time pickup as pressure on the budget.

"We also, in the budget process, looked at new initiatives like putting money into the transit pilot to expand services so it's all about balance and priorities."

Illegal dumping concerns

Coun. George MacDonald of Glace Bay was concerned about where the garbage will go if there is no pickup.

"If anybody has driven around the old airport road and in behind there, people will find places to dump this garbage," he said.

Coun. Earlene MacMullin of North Sydney said the pickup, which usually happens each spring, is important for residents.

"Every district, we have people on low-income or fixed income that depend on this service. They just don't have the money to pay a contractor or someone to come in and haul away these heavy things."