Family and friends of Heather and David Abriel are grieving the loss of the much-loved couple after a fatal road accident this week.

David Abriel, a doctor at Fishermen's Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg for three decades, and Heather Abriel, an active community member, were well-known and well-liked on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

"They were very generous, very talented," Joe Feeney, the former mayor of Mahone Bay, said Friday. "It's a tremendous loss to the community. We're pretty devastated about it."

The Abriels were driving to Halifax Thursday when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle. Police have not said what happened. The other driver was taken to hospital.

A musical couple

Feeney lived near the Abriels and often heard music emanating from their home. David played mandolin while Heather played harp. Feeney had guests over once who wondered why a man was bagpiping his way down the street — Feeney explained it was David, and that's the sort of thing he did.

The couple regularly helped out with fundraisers and community events, especially at the Father Christmas Festival. David played Father Christmas.

David and Heather Abriel loved taking part in Mahone Bay's Father Christmas Festival. (Facebook)

Feeney said David Abriel was a talented doctor, especially when working with dying people who brought different philosophies and beliefs about life and the end of life.

"David was the kind of person who would not try to impose his ideas or wishes. He was a great listener," Feeney said. "He was able to deal with all of that in a way that made people feel totally comfortable, totally at ease. You know when you were talking to him, he was caring about you. It was all about you."

Heather carried herself with a quiet positivity, he said. "She was his rock. You could tell that she loved him with all of the tenderness you can imagine."

The Abriels leave behind three adult children and two grandchildren, Feeney said.

'Pillar of the medical community'

David Martell, a family doctor in Lunenburg, said David Abriel helped him settle in when he arrived 17 years ago.

"He introduced me to the community and to practice. I was just a young student coming out of school," he said in a phone interview Friday. "Through the 17 intervening years, we worked reasonably closely together and became friends as well. "Dr. Abriel is quite a mentor to me, from the early points of my career up until I saw him a couple of days ago."

Martell called David Abriel a "pillar of the medical community" and with Heather Abriel was an active member of the wider community.

"I knew David as a no-nonsense character and that's the style about him that I really liked. There was no wondering where he stood," he said. "This will leave a gap that will be very difficult to fill."

His colleagues at the hospital were shocked to lose both of them.

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority called David Abriel a "devoted physician."

"Our sincere thanks to those who are working to ensure Dr. Abriel's patients are cared for during this difficult time," said Kristen Lipscombe.