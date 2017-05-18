Two new surveys — one with doctors and another with patients — suggest a lack of health-care resources in the Digby area of Nova Scotia is putting the health of community members in jeopardy.

It's a situation that is "deeply unfair," said Emma Van Rooyen, a researcher with the Digby Area Health Coalition.

She and fellow sociologist Jessica Bundy talked to 48 people in the region — most of whom don't have family doctors — for their report, which was released Tuesday at a public meeting in Digby.

A second report based on conversations with six physicians who have since left the area was released at the same time.

Jessica Bundy (left) and Emma Van Rooyen (right) talk about their research into health-care services in the Digby area. Van Rooyen says the shortage of family doctors in the area is a significant source of stress for many patients. (Gary Wilson)

Doctors' concerns

Those interviewed for the report said there were so few doctors in the area that physicians were on call around the clock and unable to meet their own standards of care, coalition co-ordinator Tony Kelly told the CBC's Information Morning.

Physicians also voiced their concerns about insufficient remuneration and a lack of respect by managers.

"We are treated like little kids," one doctor was quoted as saying in the report.

Patients speak

Van Rooyen said one of the major themes in her conversations with patients is that they feel ignored because they don't live in an urban area.

"People feel that their health and well-being — as well as the health and well-being of their community — is being put in jeopardy based on their rurality," she said.

Van Rooyen said the shortage of family doctors is a significant source of stress for many because there is "no consistency in their care."

It's common for people to see multiple doctors — at the emergency room or walk-in clinics — for the same health concern, she said.

Official response

Hubert d'Entremont, site manager at the Digby General Hospital, attended Tuesday's public meeting.

Site manager at the Digby General Hospital, Hubert d'Entremont, says he hopes to work together with coalition members to find solutions. (Google Maps)

He told CBC in an email that he and his colleagues continue to sort through the information contained in the reports.

"This input is valuable to us and needs to be reviewed," said d'Entremont. "We will take time to do this."

He said he plans to connect with coalition members to discuss possible solutions.

"We believe there is real value in being able to work together."