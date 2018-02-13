It's an issue that touches every Nova Scotian: health care.

This month, CBC Nova Scotia is taking an in-depth look at the province's doctor shortage, analyzing how it emerged, what's being done to try to fix it and what can be learned from other parts of the country facing a similar challenge.

As part of The Search, CBC is hosting public forums in three communities to talk about health care. Tonight's forum is in Halifax and is asking the question: Are politicians hurting health care?

The three panellists taking part in the discussion are:

Dr. Cindy Forbes, a family physician in Fall River, a past president of the Canadian Medical Association and past president of Doctors Nova Scotia.

Mary Jane Hampton, a health-care consultant with more than two decades of experience in the health-care system. She established the Provincial Health Council in Nova Scotia and is a frequent columnist on health issues for the CBC's Information Morning.

Randy Delorey, the minister of health. He took over the portfolio in June 2017.

