Health-care unions turn to labour board to resolve contract negotiation roadblocks

The council bargaining on behalf of health-care unions in the province is calling on the Nova Scotia Labour Board to settle unsolved issues related to essential-service agreements at the IWK Health Centre.

The council, made of the Nova Scotia Nurses' Union, Unifor, CUPE and the Nova Scotia Government & General Employees Union, has been negotiating with the IWK and Nova Scotia Health Authority for two years.

Essential-service agreements, which lay out how many people must remain on the job in the event of a work stoppage, has been one of the most contentious points.

"It's been a large challenge," said NSGEU third vice-president Tammy Gillis. "They've only gotten about, probably, half way through it and are not making any further progress."

Setting the tone for all talks

Union officials are hoping if the labour board can settle essential-service agreements for the IWK, it will serve as the template for how to get agreements for the larger group of workers at the provincial health authority.

Labour Relations Minister Mark Furey said negotiations are proceeding in a constructive way.

"We've worked hard, quite frankly, to build relationships with labour leaders and employers," Furey told reporters at Province House.

"I've asked [unions and the employers] to be diligent in their efforts at the table. Let's clean up what we can, let's work together where we can, recognizing at the same time we will continue to have differences in certain areas."

This is the latest development in a process that last week saw unions announce intentions to have a strike vote. Any job action would be illegal without essential-service agreements in place.

Union officials said updated details on plans for a strike vote are expected to be sent to union members next week, with votes anticipated in the next two to three weeks.

Gillis said with six conciliation dates scheduled for April and May, the hope is a strong strike vote "will put enough pressure on the employer to come back to the table and work out an agreement."

"Nobody ever wants to go on strike, they just want to get a fair deal," she said.

Minister remains optimistic

Furey said he wasn't deterred by the unions' intention to hold a strike vote, calling it part of the process.

"What I do know is they are still scheduled for conciliation into April and May, and that's encouraging."

The minister said he's talked with both sides in an effort to move things along, but declined to provide details of those conversations other than to say he believes things are in "a very productive phase."

"I'm optimistic that the dialogue we're having will see outcomes."