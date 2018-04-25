ER closures a concern for Sheet Harbour residents

This week, Tanya Malay will drive her 84-year-old mother from Sheet Harbour, N.S., to a walk-in clinic in Bayers Lake — 130 kilometres away — because she has no doctor and needs blood work.

"It weighs on my mind that there's no place for her to go that's within an hour," Malay said during an interview last week.

She's far from the only one with concerns. When word got out a reporter from the CBC was on the way to Sheet Harbour to interview a few people last week, 65 people showed up at the agreed meeting place.

Tanya Malay drives her mother from Sheet Harbour to the Halifax area to attend a walk-in clinic because she does not have a doctor. (CBC)

Terry Havlik has been dealing with a heart condition for 12 years that requires regular hospital visits. It's not uncommon for him to be transported from the Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital in Sheet Harbour to the Dartmouth General Hospital, 112 kilometres away, when his needs are more pressing.

Havlik needs regular doctor visits, but with no doctor, it can be weeks before he's able to see someone. Last year, he had a heart attack.

"We are facing a crisis in our community, but the whole province is having problems with health care and I've seen it first hand."

Terry Havlik's heart condition requires regular followup and assessment. Without a doctor and with recent emergency department closures, he says he's concerned. (CBC)

The challenges Malay, Havlik, their families and others are facing are due to a doctor shortage in the area, which has led to closures of the Eastern Shore Memorial emergency department with striking regularity. When it's closed, the closest emergency departments are Dartmouth General or the Aberdeen Regional Hospital in New Glasgow.

This month, the emergency department in Sheet Harbour has been closed for a total of nine days so far. What's different about this doctor shortage, however, is there is a doctor in the community waiting to work.

Dr. Brad Atkinson has served the area for 25 years, but he's been unable to practise since June 2016, when the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia placed an interim suspension on his licence.

Suspended medical licence

While the college's website provides no explanation for the suspension, a decision the year before notes Atkinson was flagged in 2014 for prescribing Tylenol 3 to a patient with knee pain and ordering morphine in 2015 for a long-term care patient he said was "actively dying." He was not permitted to prescribe those medications.

He'd previously been ordered to improve his knowledge of and skills in treating patients with narcotics, but the college determined Atkinson hadn't fulfilled that requirement.

An audit of Atkinson's practice found he needed to improve his recordkeeping, however a practice assessment "did not find that there were concerns with the clinical care being provided.… His competence and knowledge were appropriate but he needed to properly document his care."

Attempts to reach Atkinson were unsuccessful.

Case not yet resolved

Dr. Gus Grant, the college's registrar, was not available for an interview. A statement from the college said Atkinson's case "has not yet reached its final resolution" through one of two possible methods.

It goes on to say the public would be notified once there is an outcome of a negotiated settlement agreement with Atkinson or if a formal public hearing is scheduled.

"The college's role is to serve and protect the public interest in the practice of medicine," the statement says.

Remaining doctors busy

Meanwhile, the two full-time doctors in the area have had to pick up the slack. And while they've had help in the past from a nurse practitioner and another doctor, both eventually decided to go elsewhere. Right now the emergency department closures are necessary to give the two doctors time off. Residents fear they're headed for burnout and perhaps even early retirement.

Catherine MacNeil says there are many seniors in and near Sheet Harbour for whom travelling somewhere else for medical care simply isn't an option. (CBC)

Catherine MacNeil said the situation is especially worrisome for the predominantly senior population in the area, many of whom simply don't have the means to travel more than an hour to seek medical care.

"They're stuck with what we have out there. And if it doesn't exist out here, what do they do? Why do we have to be made to feel like we're less than, or why do we have to worry about the 'what if' out here?"​

And while there is frustration, there is also anger — anger at the lack of explanations for what's happening and anger toward the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia, which some people here believe has been heavy-handed in Atkinson's case at the expense of those left without their doctor and a community with less emergency department access.

Annie Carver says the community is still trying to get an explanation about what's happening with a doctor in the area whose licence to practice was suspended. (CBC)

Annie Carver notes Atkinson's office started scheduling appointments again last month, only to have to call people back to cancel.

"Why isn't he here? We need him and he is a good, professional, caring doctor."

Dr. Maria Alexiadis, the Nova Scotia Health Authority's head of family practice medicine for the central zone, said the expectation was Atkinson would be returning to work at the end of March. The health authority is now waiting for more information, she said.

"When the college has something, they will communicate it to us."

In the meantime, Alexiadis said the health authority is working on finding the right mix of health-care professionals for the community both for the short and long term.