Design work will begin on a new six-station satellite dialysis unit at the Digby General Hospital.

Premier Stephen McNeil made the announcement on Saturday in Digby. The new unit, which will serve Digby and Annapolis counties, is expected to reduce travel time for patients and relieve congestion at neighbouring dialysis centres.

According to a news release, right now dialysis patients in Digby and Annapolis counties must travel to Yarmouth or Berwick for treatment. The new site in Digby will include hemodialysis care.

A request for proposals will be issued later this month and the design work is expected to take about six months.

McNeil made a similar announcement on Friday in Kentville at the Valley Regional Hospital.

Construction on the 12-station unit in Kentville will begin this fall. The six-bed dialysis unit in Berwick will close once the new one opens in Kentville. It's expected to be finished in mid-2019.

Tory health critic Chris d'Entremont issued a news release welcoming the unit in Digby, but asked when a similar unit could be expected for people in the Barrington area.