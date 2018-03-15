The Nova Scotia Health Authority has told Inverness and Victoria counties it will pay debts it has owed them for years.

But the Cape Breton Regional Municipality is still waiting for the $2.4-million settlement it worked out with the health authority in early March.

Betty Ann MacQuarrie, the warden for Inverness County, said when the $544,000 debt was made public, Municipal Affairs Minister Derek Mombourquette called her.

"[He] called to reassure us that we will be receiving payment of arrears owed to the municipality," she said Thursday. "It just really felt like there was a weight lifted off our shoulders."

What the debts stem from

The charges come from fire and sewer area rates for two hospitals and have been accumulating since 2012. MacQuarrie doesn't know when the money will be received, but said they've sent all the information requested by the health authority.

Council meets for budget planning next week and she said they will likely discuss spending the money.

Victoria County has also been told it will be paid the $27,000 it's owed.

Mombourquette, the MLA for Sydney-Whitney Pier, said the problem began prior to the merging of health authorities in 2015 when there was a disagreement over what charges hospitals are required to pay.

Billing confusion

"Under the Hospital Act they don't have to pay taxes," said Mombourquette, "but under the Municipal Government Act, municipalities can bill for certain services and utilities."

In an emailed response to questions from CBC News, the NSHA said municipalities determine costs for services differently and there are many variations in how municipalities bill.

Derek Mombourquette called the warden for Inverness County when news of the debt became public. (CBC)

The health authority plans to work with the departments of Health and Municipal Affairs to develop a consistent approach. Mombourquette said his department will meet with them to do that.

MacQuarrie added that a nursing home that didn't get a mortgage because of the outstanding debt will now get the loan. She said the municipality signed a loan guarantee for the home before it learned the health authority would pay its debt.