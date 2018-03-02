The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says the province's health authority has now agreed to cough up $2.4 million in sewer and fire-protection fees. But other municipalities in Nova Scotia are still waiting for money they say they're owed.

The issue arose last month during a CBC health forum in Sydney, when CBRM complained the Nova Scotia Health Authority had not paid $2.7 million in fire-protection and sewer rates since 2014 on hospitals it operates in the region.

Municipal CAO Jennifer Campbell said this week that senior finance officials with NSHA have agreed to pay the bulk of the money. A spokesperson for the province's Health Department also said they discussed the matter with the health authority and indicated they expected it to be settled.

Other municipalities, however, have not had the same experience.

Inverness County, for instance, is still waiting for more than $500,000 it said it's owed for fire and sewer rates levied at two hospitals since 2012.

"It's very frustrating," said Warden Betty Ann MacQuarrie.

Unpaid bills cause headaches

Under provincial legislation, hospitals are exempt from paying taxes, however the Department of Municipal Affairs said they are still required to pay fees for services, such as sewer.

The health authority has said that at one point, the former Cape Breton District Health Authority received legal advice that it could interpret fire-protection charges as a tax, making them exempt.

The dispute has had serious consequences for a nursing home in Chéticamp, owned by Inverness County, that wanted to install a $1.8-million sprinkler system.

The facility is located on the same parcel of land as Sacred Heart Hospital, and the health authority's outstanding debt of $161,000 in fire and sewer fees is reflected in the nursing home's finances.

"The nursing home in Chéticamp was denied a mortgage … because there were unpaid bills, unpaid by the Nova Scotia Health Authority," MacQuarrie said.

What is exempt?

In a statement, Colin Stevenson, an NSHA vice-president, said even though the authority has now agreed to pay CBRM most of the money it demanded, it is still seeking legal interpretation and clarity with Municipal Affairs for the future.

"The issue involves whether the health authority is actually responsible to pay taxes to municipalities or towns … for fire-protection and sewer services on hospital property," he said.

MacQuarrie said she feels the legislation is clear.

"Hospitals are tax exempt," she said. "But unfortunately the area rates aren't. They are considered services to establishments and that's just what's written in policies for municipalities."

Stevenson said there has not been a uniform approach across Nova Scotia to how municipalities invoice the health authority or in how it pays.

CBC's research bears this out. Some municipalities, such as Guysborough County and the Town of Windsor, don't charge the health authority for taxes or services.

Halifax said its fire-protection rate is charged through Halifax Water. (CBC)

The Halifax Regional Municipality said it charges a fire-protection rate to the health authority through Halifax Water. The health authority has paid its bills at all Halifax-area hospitals.

But a city spokesperson said the IWK Health Centre, which is not operated by the health authority, is billed directly for the fire-protection rate and has outstanding bills totalling $278,000 dating back to 2013.

CBC News has asked the IWK for comment, but has not yet heard back.

Baddeck also levies a fire-protection rate for its local hospital. Victoria County collects for the village and CAO Leanne MacEachern said that bill — totalling $27,000 — has not been paid since 2014.

MacEachern said Victoria County has tried to collect, "however the health authority has not been forthcoming with paying those bills."

She said the county has passed the matter on to Municipal Affairs, which is talking to the health authority on behalf of several municipalities.

While it has refused to pay some municipalities for services, the health authority has paid others.

Bridgewater CAO Richard MacLellan said his town's invoices for sewer, hydrant and sprinkler charges are paid in full. The water-sewer account for the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst is also paid.

The Health Department told CBC this week it will look at the issue of municipal charges more broadly to ensure consistency across the province.