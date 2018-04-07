'Healing' jewelry from Cape Breton heads to Cannes Film Festival

Cape Breton artisan Lisa Lee of North Sydney, N.S., will have her line of "healing" gemstone jewellery on display at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

Lee is founder and president of Lisa Young Lee Inc., which has already been presented at the gifting suite at the Golden Globes awards in Hollywood in January.

"I'm very excited," said Lee. "I'm really gratified for the experiences.

"I had this vision of taking this company worldwide and you have to find a way to get your product out there."

Lisa Lee designed all of her company's necklaces and bracelets. (Yvonne LeBlanc-Smith/CBC) Lee designed all the necklaces and bracelets using gemstones that were cleansed and handcrafted by Reiki practitioners, who believe the hands-on Japanese technique promotes healing. ​

She gifted a labradorite palm stone to The Shape of Water producer J. Miles Dale at the awards in January.

"He told me that he would have it with him in his pocket," Lee said. "Now, he didn't win a Golden Globe, but he did win at the Oscars!

"So I like to believe that stone helped him to bring the miracles that he wanted!"

Lee began designing and making jewellery just two years ago and began selling her works online six months ago.

She said she spent her marketing budget on the trip to the Golden Globes, and does not expect to travel to the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival, but she says her line of jewelry is in good hands with Nathalie Dubois, who owns and hosts the DPA Gaura Cannes Gift Suite.

The festival runs from May 8 to May 19.