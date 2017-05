A man and woman have been taken to hospital in serious condition after a head-on collision near Barneys River on Saturday.

Police said the two people were driving in a small car on Highway 104 on Saturday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car crossed into the path of an oncoming pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was unhurt while a passenger suffered minor injuries.

Traffic was being diverted on Highway 104 until just after 5:30 p.m.