Amina Abawajy had just given a presentation about Islamophobia at the Maritime Muslim Academy on Friday when she checked her email and saw what she calls hate mail.

The subject line of the email read: "WARNING TO MUZLIMS, MILITARY & MEDIA MAGGOTS." It was sent to hundreds of people including members of the Canadian Forces, staff at Dalhousie University and the Halifax Regional School Board.

"It had been a long week, it had been an exhausting week and to get this message at the end of the week, it's disheartening that our efforts are still met with this kind of backlash," said Abawajy, vice-president academic and external of the Dalhousie Student Union and vice-president of the Muslim Student Association.

The letter, written mostly in capital letters referenced the Quebec City mosque attack and wrote, "THE MUZLIMS GOT WHAT THEY AND THEIR FALSE RELGION DESERVED."

"I don't think that this email being sent to a wide array of people takes away from the content of the email," Abawajy said.

Love, rage and solidarity

Abawajy shared part of the email on Facebook and said she was "blown away by the number of people who reached out to share their love and their rage and their solidarity."

"There were also a lot of messages of concern and advice and telling me to bring this forward to the authorities and let them deal with it."

The email was the first piece of hate mail Abawajy said she's received, but she's been on the receiving end of some Islamophobic comments in Halifax.

"I've been told to go back home," said Abawajy, who was born and raised in Halifax. "Someone walking on the street told me, 'Please don't bomb us.'"

At this point Abawajy has not contacted police over the email, but said she is considering it. She said sometimes "it's hard to feel safe" as a hijab-wearing Muslim woman.

"I was talking to my mother and we were talking about communicating more about where I am and how long I'm going for, because we really need to take safety seriously."