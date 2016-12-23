The coordinators of a Glace Bay, N.S., soup kitchen are hoping the new year brings them a new home to help the homeless.

Harvest House Ministries served hot meals and ran programs at its Main Street building from 2001, but structural issues prompted the municipality to tear it down this past spring. Harvest House has been operating from a vehicle since then, bringing food and clothing to a growing number of clients.

Hazel and Melvin Sangster, the couple that run it, plan to deliver dinner and gift certificates to 80 people from their truck on Christmas Eve. That's up from 30 a year ago.

Melvin Sangster said they may have an opportunity to purchase St. Leo's Church, which closed its doors in 2013, in the Sterling area of Glace Bay.

"The building was dedicated to God's work so there's no reason why we shouldn't have it," he said.

"We have people now working on getting it for us. I think it's coming together for us very nicely. They're applying for the funding from the government to assist us in getting it and they're negotiating with a realtor."

They haven't yet figured out the cost of the building or how they'll pay for it.

More outreach

Sangster said the church building would be a perfect fit for their ministry to the poor and marginalized. "It would cut down on our cost a lot, and we could do more outreach. This would be a place where we could meet and bring people in."

Sangster said the church hall in the basement and its kitchen facilities would allow them to provide daily meals once again. The church area upstairs could temporarily house some of their clients.

Harvest House on Main Street in Glace Bay, N.S., was torn down this year. (George Mortimer/CBC)

"Our intention is to put 10 rooms there to have 10 people live there going into our step-up program. To get in, you have to be actively improving your life and then we help you along the way," Sangster said.

Harvest House soup kitchen is hoping to make its new home at the old St. Leo's Church building, which closed in 2013. (George Mortimer/CBC)

Hazel Sangster, who cooks and serves meals at Harvest House, said having a new building would allow them to enhance their services to those most in need.

"It would mean everything," she said. "We could serve meals, have meetings, people could come here and they could pick up the food instead of us going door to door and missing someone who's not home."

The groups expects to know by mid-January if their funding will be available.They hope to get into the St Leo's building by spring.